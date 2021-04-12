Maharashtra Government postpones Class 10th and 12th State Board Exams amid rising COVID 19 cases

As per a recent update, Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad spoke in a video and informed them that the state board exams for Class 10th and 12th have been postponed owing to COVID 19 surge. She informed all that fresh dates will be announced later.

Over the past few days, headlines have been filled with students and their parents worrying about the offline board exams being conducted by various states amid the rising COVID 19 cases. Amid this, Maharashtra Government has gone ahead and decided to postpone the Class 10th and 12th State Board Exams keeping in mind the risk to the life of students amid the second wave of COVID 19. The State Education Minister took to her Twitter handle and conveyed the decision regarding the board exams postponement.

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad spoke in a video and informed that the state board exams will be postponed for class 10th and 12th. She said, "Given the current #COVID19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. Fresh dates will be announced accordingly." Not just this, the minister added that they intend to write to CBSE, ICSE to postpone exams as well. She said, "We'll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates."

Sharing the video, the minister wrote, "Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority. Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses,class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly. The decision is the outcome of consultations with various stakeholders-students, teachers, parents, elected representatives from across parties, academicians & tech giants- in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. I also thank @cmomaharashtra for his guidance & approval. During the consultations, various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being and future of our students in mind. Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution. "

Take a look:

Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority. #PariskhaPeCharcha #HSC #SSC #exams (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cjeRZAT7ux — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2021

Given the current #COVID19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. Fresh dates will be announced accordingly: Maharashtra Education Minister pic.twitter.com/HB7Xg9yXYD — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

We'll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Over the past few weeks, the Maharashtra Government had been urging all the citizens to adhere to the COVID 19 protocols. However, as the cases kept on rising, the government decided to impose a weekend lockdown along with a night curfew during the weekdays. A couple of other restrictions also were imposed by the government owing to the rising COVID 19 cases.

