Maharashtra government to take strict action against people spreading fake rumours on April Fool's Day

The Maharashtra government has warned people not to spread fake news or rumors on April Fool's Day amid the 21-day lockdown period. Read on for further details.

The Coronavirus outbreak has adversely hit India too just like other countries around the world. Maharashtra is among the worst affected states of the country in terms of COVID-19 positive patients. Since its April Fool’s Day on Wednesday, the government of Maharashtra has warned the citizens against spreading false rumors or messages on this particular day as it can lead to unwanted situations of panic amid the current lockdown period. Everything will be monitored by police officials to keep a tab on the same.

The state government has also added that cases will be filed against the people found guilty of such acts under the Information Technology (IT). As per a report by India Today, a case has been registered against a person by Mumbai police on Monday for spreading a fake message on WhatsApp that the military has been deployed in the city. Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra’s Home Minister has requested people not to play pranks on their friends and relatives this year.

According to him, such fake messages and rumors will create panic among people and therefore should not be done. Just like other states, Maharashtra has also been put under complete lockdown as a precautionary measure to curb the deadly Coronavirus outbreak. However, essential commodities including medicine and grocery have been made available for the general public.

Credits :India Today

