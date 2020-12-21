Maharashtra Govt announces night curfew till January 5; Flight ban from UK amid new found COVID mutation

Reportedly, the passengers from Europe and the Middle East will have to undergo the mandatory quarantine period of 15 days post arrival in India.

The COVID 19 has taken a massive toll on the entire country and Maharashtra was worst affected by the pandemic. The state had recorded around 18 lakh cases of the deadly virus while the fatality number has been around 48,700. As the state continues to fight the deadly virus, Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has announced a night curfew in the state. According to media reports, the night curfew will be imposed from December 22 till January 5 next year between 11 pm to 6 am.

The decision came after there have been concerns about the new found COVID mutation emerging in the United Kingdom. The media reports suggested that given the prevailing situation in the United Kingdom, the Indian government has temporarily suspended all flights originating from the UK to India till December 31. This suspension has come into effect from December 22 at 11:59 pm. This isn’t all. As a precautionary measure, all the passengers from the UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 11.59 pm) will be subjected to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at airports as stated by Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Maharashtra Government announces night curfew between 11 pm to 6 am in the state in all municipal corporations from December 22, 2020, to January 5, 2021. — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 11.59 pm) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at airports: Ministry of Civil Aviation https://t.co/Uf5yyrQinY — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

Maharashtra Government also made a similar announcement and stated, “All passengers coming from Europe and the Middle East will have to mandatorily undergo 15 days institutional quarantine. Passengers coming from other international destinations other than Europe and the Middle East will have to undergo home quarantine.”

Meanwhile, several celebrities have also been tested positive for COVID 19 lately. Among the list has been Kriti Sanon, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Raj Mehta, Maniesh Paul etc.

Credits :ANI

