Maharashtra govt announces weekend lockdown; Imposes night curfew while malls, restaurants to remain shut

Seeing a surge in the cases of coronavirus, the government has announced fresh curbs in order to control the further spread of the virus.

Owing to the recent spike in the cases of coronavirus in the state, the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced weekend lockdown and new restrictions including a night curfew. The night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am has been declared from Friday in all districts of Maharashtra to curb the further spread of the cases in the state. Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh made the fresh announcement after the cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, malls, restaurants, and bars will remain closed

Home delivery and essential services will be allowed. Addressing the media, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh said, “Night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away & parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home Essential services and transportation including buses, trains, taxis are permitted.” “Gathering of more than 5 persons is prohibited. Government offices will work at 50% capacity. Private vehicles are permitted to run on 50% sitting capacity,” ANI tweeted.

As reported Industrial operations and construction, film shoots activity will be allowed. Theatres will be closed. The state has recorded 49,447 fresh cases which is the highest one-day rise. The total case now stands at 29.53 lakh. There were 277 deaths registered on Saturday, taking the total toll to 55,656 across the state.

Recently, many Bollywood celebrities-Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others have been tested positive for COVID 19.

