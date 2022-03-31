Maharashtra lifts all Covid-19 restrictions; Health Minister says 'Wearing mask not mandatory'

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the whole country massively, with its impact on all sectors of life. After a long and tough duration of two years, the effect of the Coronavirus has now become minimum. Among the drastically affected states, Maharashtra was one that saw the worst impact, which lead to strong rules and regulations for the people. Now there is a sign of relief for the people of Maharashtra as the government has lifted all COVID-related restrictions.

As per the tweet by ANI, the Maharashtra government has removed all the COVID-related protocols. People of the state will not be fined if they are found without masks and wearing a mask is not mandatory. The tweet read, “Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad tweets that the state cabinet decides to lift all the existing #COVID19 restrictions in the state. Now all festivals can be celebrated enthusiastically, wearing masks will not be compulsory.”

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held during the day. According to reports, using masks was made optional for citizens. The decision to drop all restrictions after nearly two years was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the State Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the reporters.

The number of fresh daily Covid infections in the state have dwindled to around 100 a day and no new fatalities are being reported. On Monday, there were 964 active cases across 35 districts. Yavatmal, Washim, and Hingoli districts have zero active cases, read a report from the state health department.

