Maharashtra likely to close schools again if Omicron cases continue to rise: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

India has reported many cases of a new variant of Coronavirus- Omicron recently. Particularly in Maharashtra and New Delhi, a spike in cases has been noticed and the state government has also pulled up their socks. They are keeping a close eye on the matter and taking adequate actions regarding this. In December, schools and colleges were reopened after a long period but it looks like once again they will be closed. Maharashtra Government is likely to decide in this regard soon.

As reported by News18, as the new COVID-19 variant Omicron fear intensifies, Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that the state will consider closing schools again if Omicron cases continue to increase. Well, the state has the highest number of Omicron cases in the country currently. To note, the schools were reopened in Mumbai from December 15 and in Pune from December 16. Even after the reopening of schools, the online classes system was not removed.

Schools in the state have been running in shifts of three to four hours and students are been called in groups, as a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus. Meanwhile, India has recorded 6,317 new cases of COVID-19 and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Pune reported 202 infections compared to 93 on the previous day, according to the latest data published by the Health Department of Pune Zila Parishad. One person died due to the virus in rural Pune, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus in the district to 19,224 with 892 being out-of-district deaths.

