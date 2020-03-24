Maharashtra Lockdown: Everything that is exempted from restrictions during curfew amid Coronavirus outbreak

As Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has imposed a curfew in the state, here’s a look at which services will continue to function.

Amid the rapidly increasing cases of the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra including 106 cases and three deaths, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has imposed a statewide curfew there from Monday. Reportedly, the state government claimed that the decision of curfew was taken after people failed to abide by the restrictions imposed during the lockdown. While the curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent the widespread of COVID 19 in the state, some essential services have been exempted from the restriction during this complete lockdown.

According to a report published in Times of India, mutual fund institutions, stock exchange, stockbrokers, clearing corporations and depositories will be operating at the minimum required capacity. Besides, all public transport including Mumbai’s lifeline local trains have also been suspended in the state. Meanwhile, private vehicles will also be permitted only in emergency cases. Apart from this, essential services like pharmacy, media, banks, grocery stores, petrol pumps, IT sectors etc will continue to function amid coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Here’s a list of services exempted during curfew in Maharashtra:

Banks, ATMs and Insurance services.

Sale of groceries, food items, their transport and supply chain.

Restaurants take away and delivery services.

Hospitals, pharmacies, pharmaceuticals manufacturing, opticians, pharmacy dealers and transports.

Veterinary services.

IT and ITeS, including telecom, postal, internet and data services.

Petrol Pumps, LPG stations.

Print and electronic media.

E-Commerce (delivery) of essential goods (food, pharmaceutical and medical equipments).

Export and import of agricultural products.

Private companies supporting essential services during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :Times Of India

