Maharashtra lockdown restrictions to be extended by 15 days, says State Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Speaking to the press in Mumbai, Rajesh Tope stated that members of the Maharastra Cabinet are of the opinion that restrictions should be extended by at least 15 days.

With the Covid-19 situation across India continuing to stay bleak, states are revising lockdown restrictions. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that the lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra is likely to be extended by 15 days. Speaking to the press in Mumbai, Tope stated that members of the Maharastra Cabinet are of the opinion that restrictions should be extended by at least 15 days.

The current lockdown has led to several activities in the state being brought to a screeching halt. If the 15 days extension comes into place, Maharashtra will go into lockdown until 15 May. The current lockdown has resulted in a drop in cases in Mumbai. From a daily average of 8,000 to 10,000, Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have been dropped to 3,000 to 5,000.

Tope said, "All members of the Maharastra Cabinet are of the opinion that current COVID19 restrictions should be extended for the next 15 days." He also added that the state has the required infrastructure in place to begin vaccination for 18 plus, however, there are no adequate vaccines.

All members of the Maharastra Cabinet are of the opinion that current COVID19 restrictions should be extended for the next 15 days: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/eAAIMfodSx — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

"We have all the infrastructure to conduct vaccination but we don't have vaccines in adequate quantity. The CM is talking to different vaccine manufacturers. There will be separate centres for vaccination of those between 18-44 years of age," Tope added.

The Maharashtra government also announced free vaccines for all those in the age group of 18-45 on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Delhi youth provide 'Oxygen Langar' in cars for Covid 19 patients as India continues to battle crisis

Share your comment ×