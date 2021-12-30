Maharashtra logs 198 Omicron cases in last 24 hours, 190 infections in Mumbai alone

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 198 new Omicron cases, taking the tally of the state to 450. Out of the new 198 cases, 190 infections were reported in Mumbai alone. A total of 5,368 fresh COVID cases were reported in the state, including 3,671 in Mumbai.

According to the reports, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said with around 4,000 cases, the positivity rate in Mumbai has increased to 8.48%. “I urge everyone to avoid crowding & follow guidelines to avoid infection. Schools students (15-18 yrs) should be taken in batches to vaccination centres. This will result in a high rate of vaccination. Schools will not be closed as of now,” ANI quoted Maharashtra Health Minister.

He further added, “Around 4000 cases were reported in Mumbai today. Today’s positivity rate is 8.48%. SGTF kits must be used to differentiate between Omicron & Delta plus variants. Vaccination drives to be done at full speed, everyone must be fully vaccinated.”

Earlier today, ANI reported that Mumbai Police imposed Section 144 in Mumbai starting from today till 7th January 2022, in view of rising COVID cases. Prohibitions have been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

“Under COVID guidelines, hotels & permit rooms are allowed to open till midnight but with limited capacity. Any type of event will be banned. Gathering in public places is also prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am,” said Amitesh Kumar CP, Nagpur.