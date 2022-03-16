Maharashtra man commutes to work on his horse 'Jigar' amid fuel price hike, calls it a ‘feasible option’

People across the country have several times expressed displeasure owing to the continuous surge in fuel prices in the last two years. In order to deal with it, a man named Shaikh Yusuf, belonging to Aurangabad, Maharashtra has now opted for a horse as a mode of transport.

Shaikh Yusuf got himself a horse called Jigar soon after the government announced lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the public transport was stopped. A video shared by the news agency ANI showed him riding the horse on busy streets as he made his way to work. “I bought it during the lockdown. My bike wasn’t functioning, petrol prices had gone up,” the man told ANI. He further informed that he bought the horse for Rs 40,000.

Yusuf, who works as a lab assistant at a local college, said the mode of transport works even after the lockdown was lifted and the steep rise in petrol prices. “It keeps one fit and healthy. Also, given the rise in fuel prices, horse as a mode of transport is a feasible option,” Yusuf added.

The video soon went viral on social media and garnered mixed reviews, leaving many confused. While some joked that it gives the feeling of time travel, many others wondered if maintaining the animal was as cost-effective. Several social media users also expressed dissatisfaction with the surge in fuel prices. Several people also argued that it wasn’t right to use a horse as a mode of transport and dubbed it as “animal cruelty”. A social media user also suggested, “Bicycle would have been good too."



