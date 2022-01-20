Maharashtra: Schools to reopen for all classes from Monday

After a massive spike in COVID 19 cases early this year created a panic like situation, looks like things are getting back on track gradually. So far, states like Maharashtra and Delhi have been recording a high number of new cases of COVID 19 and its new variant Omicron. And while the cases are declining, as per a recent update, the Maharashtra government has now decided to re-open schools from Monday, i.e, January 26. It is reported that this rule is applicable for classes 1-12.

The news was confirmed by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad who also emphasised that all schools will ensure that the COVID 10 protocols are followed diligently. “From 24 (January) we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols; CM has agreed to our proposal,” Varsh had told ANI. She also stated that along with classes 1-12, the state government has also decided to open pre-primary schools from Monday. Earlier, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had opened up about the demand for reopening the schools. “Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss,” he added.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had announced the closure of schools in the state till February 15 amid the rise in COVID 19 cases. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had back then stated, “After COVID cases rose, the government decided not to continue with the school (offline) sessions. But after discussion with the experts, it has been decided to start the sessions where the number of cases is low based on the local COVID-19 situation”.

