SSC Result 2021 Maharashtra: Students struggle as website crashes, demand an alternative to access result

Maharashtra SSC students who awaited to check their results on the state’s official portal today have resorted to Twitter to complain after the website crashed. Students who are now struggling have demanded the education department to suggest an alternative method for procuring their results.
49240 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2021 05:46 pm
SSC Results 2021, Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2021, mahresult.nic.in SSC Result Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Students struggle as website crashes (Pic credit: Getty Images)
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 were declared on Friday, July 15. Students awaiting results were asked to check the official website http://result. mh- ssc. ac.in/ and mahahsscboard.in. However, both the official websites kept crashing causing confusion among students. Following the same, many of them resorted to Twitter to complain about the ongoing struggle for procuring results. While many shared videos of the sites crashing, others asked for an alternative method or date for the declaration of SSC Result.

For the unversed, no board exam was conducted this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the results have been prepared using students’ performance in past exams. The state government decided to give mass promotion to Class 10 and the final marks were obtained on one’s performance in class 9 and class 10 internal exams. The detailed official notice on Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 was released on the website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE.

Take a look at how students reacted below:

As per the news agency ANI, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad previously said, "Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 will be based on exams conducted in Class 9th & 10th (internal marks). We will try to declare the results by the end of June. Those who aren't satisfied with their results can write CET exams later." This year more than 16 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams. 

