Maharashtra woman, 28, vaccinated thrice in the same day; Civic body denies allegation

While millions of Indians across the country are queuing up and scrambling to get their Covid-19 shot, a woman in Maharashtra's Thane has claimed that she received the jab thrice. It doesn't end there. The 28-year-old claimed that she received the Covid-19 vaccine thrice in the same day. According to a NDTV report, the incident took place last Friday at a vaccination center in Maharashtra's Thane area.

The woman claimed that after she received the jab for the first time, she was sitting in the same spot and no one asked her to move. Soon, she was administered with two more shots to her surprise. However, the Thane civic body has denied the woman's allegation and stated that she did not face any major side effects from the usual fever and body ache.

The report did not reveal whether Covishield or Covaxin was administered to her. A local medical team went to her residence to check up on the woman. Thane civic body's Health officer Dr Khushboo Tavri told NDTV, "We went for a check up right after we got the news and examined her carefully twice. We found out that she has no problems. Her blood pressure and pulse rate was also normal. We even questioned the nurses at the vaccination centre and have formed a committee for an enquiry."

