Maharastra schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12; Teachers ready to welcome students with flowers & sweets

The Covid-19 pandemic had paused everyone’s life and most things came to a halt after that. One of the most affected sectors were the education sector as the schools were shut ever since the first lockdown in 2020. But the latest update seems to have come as a piece of good news for all the kids who were waiting to get back to school. Reportedly, Maharashtra schools are all set to reopen for students of classes 8 to 12.

Taking to their Twitter Handle, ANI wrote, “Maharashtra: Schools reopen for students of classes 8-12 in Mumbai "We'll welcome the students with flowers & sweets. Most of the teachers are vaccinated & those who are not vaccinated have tested negative in RT-PCR test," says an official of a school in Bora Bazar area.”

Take a look:

Maharashtra: Schools reopen for students of classes 8-12 in Mumbai "We'll welcome the students with flowers & sweets. Most of the teachers are vaccinated & those who are not vaccinated have tested negative in RT-PCR test," says an official of a school in Bora Bazar area pic.twitter.com/AdURmLtnTN — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Talking to ANI, a teacher of Bai Kabibi school revealed that the administration is elated to welcome the students back to the school and the school has been decorated and prepared well with all the safety measures. The teacher further said, “We are very happy, finally schools are re-opened, we will welcome the students with flowers and sweets,” the teacher said.

Well, we are sure that this is a piece of great news for all the students and teachers. Talking about the covid cases, The state added 2,692 cases and 41 deaths, while Mumbai reported 570 cases and three deaths. Mumbai’s Sunday count was the highest since July 14. The state added 2,692 cases and 41 deaths, while Mumbai reported 570 cases and three deaths. Mumbai’s Sunday count was the highest since July 14.

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani’s Chandni Chowk tour goes viral; Netizens share their memories