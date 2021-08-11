Maharshatra Unlock update: Government provides relaxations on timings of Hotels, Restaurants; Details Inside

After sharing an update about Mumbai local train services, Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced more relaxations for hotels and restaurants in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has now given permission to all hotels and restaurants to run till 10 pm from August 15 onwards.

Earlier, hotels and restaurants were functional only till 4 pm with 50 percent capacity. Now, according to the new unlock update the timing has been extended. Even malls have been given permission to remain open till 10 pm. However, a double dose certification is mandatory to those visiting malls. Being fully vaccinated is a crucial factor to those who wish to enter any mall premises as it is ordered that vaccination certificates will be checked at the entrance.

Previously, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, August 8 addressed the entire state to announce that Mumbai local trains will be open for fully vaccinated people from August 15 onwards. However, a 14-day gap after taking the second COVID-19 vaccination jab is strictly mandatory to travel.

As per ETimes, the CM addressed the entire state via social media and said, "In the first phase, those who are fully vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the vaccine will be allowed to travel by trains from August 15.” Speaking about the local train service, citizens who wish to travel can issue their train passes via smart phones, ward offices and suburban railway stations.

The CM explained, “There will be an app for this where the person can get the pass to travel. There is also a system for those who don't have smartphones. We will have an offline system too. We are also making this appeal to offices, to stagger work timings and allow those who can WFH to continue."

