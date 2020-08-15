Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina announce retirement from International Cricket; Fans say ‘you’ll be missed’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of India’s most successful captains took to his Instagram account and announced his retirement from international cricket. He shared a video with a song ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar’ and left fans emotional.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni dropped the news like hot cakes sending shockwaves to the Indian cricket fans on Saturday evening. MS Dhoni, one of the most successful Indian cricket players recently announced his retirement. The famed cricketer took to his social media account and posted a video of him confirming his retirement. This news from the former Indian skipper comes on the first day of the Chennai Super King’ six-day training that is taking place at M Chidambaram Stadium. The 39-year-old cricketer has not played a match ever since the 2019 World Cup exit in England.

Taking to his Instagram account, Mahendra Singh Dhoni uploaded a video confirming his retirement. Alongside it, the caption read, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” This news comes as a shock to many, especially since there were just 35 days left for the IPL in UAE. Dhoni was supposed to lead CSK through the match, and this news of him retiring was definitely not on the cards. The forthcoming IPL would have made way for his comeback in the Indian team.

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/3UwE6ZXfK6 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Earlier this year, BCCI dropped the famed cricketer from the central contracts list. Despite that, there were still speculations and assumptions that Dhoni wouldn’t retire from international cricket. Announcing his retirement on Instagram, the actor uploaded a four-minute video showing a series of stills from him during practice and amid their matches. Barely an hour since he announced his retirement, MS Dhoni’s post has already gained over 1 lakh likes. The cricketer’s wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni also commented on his post with a heart emoticon and a folded hand emoticon.

Here is the post:

