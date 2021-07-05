Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifts a vintage car to wife Sakshi as they complete 11 years of marriage

Sakshi thanked MS Dhoni for the anniversary gift on the social media. Details

Former Indian Captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, have completed 11 years of marriage on Sunday and the later has received a brand-new car as a gift on her wedding anniversary. Sakshi shared a picture of the vintage car parked on a pathway on her Instagram Story. “Thank you for the anniversary gift,” is all that she had to say in the image caption.

The couple got married on July 4, 2010, and the two are blessed with a daughter named Ziva in 2015. Interestingly, Dhoni’s love of bikes and cars is known by everyone as he owns several other high end four wheeler and two wheeler vehicles. On the professional front, Dhoni has announced his retirement from International Cricket in August 2020. However, he continues to represent and captain his team, Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He is expected to be back in the yellow jersey this September for the remainder of the season, which was postponed in May due to the rising Covid-cases in India.

The cricket tournament is rescheduled in UAE, and it remains to be seen if the MS Dhoni led team manages to enter the top 4 spots, and be in the race to lift the trophy again. Speculations are rife of this being MSD’s last IPL, however, the dynamic cricketer is known to surprise one and all with his prompt decisions, be it on field or off it. Meanwhile, the official handle of CSK too wished the couple on Sunday. “The love that we #Yellove! Super happy anniversary to our King and Queen!,” read the tweet.

