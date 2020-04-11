Mahendra Singh Dhoni mows the lawn at his Ranchi house amid Coronavirus lockdown; See PHOTO

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been spending time by mowing his lawn at his house in Ranchi as wife Sakshi shared a photo of the cricketer; See PHOTO

As we speak, the entire world is reeling under the Coronavirus pandemic and India, just like other countries across the globe, is under a complete lockdown. After observing a junta curfew on March 22, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the entire country will be under a lockdown, and yesterday, few states such as Rajasthan, Odhisha announced that they have extended the lockdown until May. Now just like aam-junta, celebrities, too, are staying indoors and maintaining social distancing, and thanks to social media, B-town celebs are taking over the internet to share videos and photos from their quarantine. While some are washing utensils, cooking and doing other household chores, many are spending time with their family, and in the latest, a photo of Chennai Super Kings captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has gone viral on social media wherein the Indian batsmen and wicket-keeper is seen mowing the lawn at his farmhouse.

Yes, just like everyone, Dhoni, too, is currently in self-isolation with his family at his house in Ranchi. Well, in the photo, Dhoni is seen mowing the lawn at his house to make the surroundings look beautiful and we feel that is an amazing thing to do amid quarantine. Since there are no cricket matches and no tournaments, it is a good form of exercise to mow the garden. Had the Coronavirus pandemic not plagued the world, cricketers would have been busy with Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier, Sakshi Dhoni, wife of the cricketer, took to social media to share photos of her husband as he returned from the pre-season training camp in Chennai. Post India's World Cup 2019 exit in July, Dhoni hasn’t played any international matche and prior to the lockdown, Dhoni was seen training in Chennai for the IPL. However, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Dhoni's training camp was cut-short as the IPL franchise suspended the training session. Talking about the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, he has been staying indoors at his Mumbai residence with wifey Anushka Sharma, and the two have been playing board games amid quarantine.

As we speak, the novel Coronavirus has killed 239 people in the country, and the total number of positive cases now stands at 7,447. As per a report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Coronavirus figure includes 6,565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths and Maharashtra tops the list with 1,364 cases, while Delhi (894) and Tamil Nadu (834) are coming closer to the 900 mark. Out of the total 206 deaths in the country, Maharashtra has registered the maximum deaths accounting for 97, which is over 5.7 times that of Gujarat, which recorded 17 deaths, the second highest in the country. As we speak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a video conference with chief ministers of states to take a decision about the lockdown and whether or not it should be extended or not. Also, the Union home ministry sought views of state governments on the 21-day lockdown and whether more categories of people and services need to be exempted, amidst the lockdown while also discussing a possible two-week extension of the nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Talking about the worldwide number of deaths caused due to the novel Coronavirus, the number stands at 100,859. Ever since Coronavirus emerged, more than 1.6 million cases have been registered globally and Italy, which recorded its first death in late February, has had the most fatalities with 18,849 from 147,577 infections. As for USA, it has 500,399 cases of the novel coronavirus, and as per reports, New York remains the epicenter of the country's outbreak, with 174,481 cases statewide and 7,884 deaths.

Check out the photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni mowing at his house in Ranchi amid lockdown:

Credits :Instagram

