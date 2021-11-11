‘Main bilkul theek hoon’: National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya dismisses reports of being shot dead

National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya has dismissed reports of her being shot dead. Earlier, reports emerged which claimed that bronze-medalist Nisha Dahiya was shot dead in Haryana when she was practicing in an academy. As reports started doing rounds on social media, a few of Nisha’s friends started refuting the news and claimed that she’s alive. Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik also tweeted a picture of Nisha with her and captioned the post “She’s alive”.

A few hours back, Nisha released a statement through the Twitter handle of the Wrestling Federation of India. In the video, she can be seen sitting beside Sakshi. Nisha said, “Hello, mera naam Nisha hain, aur main Senior Nationals khelne aayi hoon Gonda mein, aur main bilkul theek hoon, aur yeh fake news hai, main bilkul theek hoon (Hello, my name is Nisha, and I have come to play Senior Nationals in Gonda, and I am completely fine, this is fake news, I am completely all right)”. ANI shared this video on its Twitter handle.

However, it was another wrestler by the name of Nisha Yadav who was reportedly shot dead near the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat, Haryana. Nisha Yadav, a state-level wrestler was allegedly shot dead by one Pawan, who was in charge of the academy. Pawan and another man named Sachin allegedly killed Nisha and called up her mother and asked her to pick her up from the academy. When Nisha’s mother reached the site of the incident with her son, they were also attacked. Pawan and Sachin reportedly fled the scene after stealing the CCTV cameras from the academy.

#WATCH | "I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," says wrestler Nisha Dahiya in a video issued by Wrestling Federation of India.



(Source: Wrestling Federation of India) pic.twitter.com/fF3d9hFqxG — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Last Friday, Nisha Dahiya made the country proud by bagging the bronze medal in the 72kg weight class at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade. Following this, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the Dahiya and other fellow wrestlers for the achievement.

