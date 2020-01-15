Makar Sankranti 2020: Eat THESE things as per your zodiac signs

Makar Sankranti is here, and if you are planning to celebrate this festival by eating your favourite food items, then read below to find out what you should eat based on your zodiac sign.

Makar Sankranti is here, and it's time to savour all the lip-smacking food items that are available especially for this festival. Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India with zeal and enthusiasm and is one of the most notable harvest festivals. And on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, many people worship the lord of Sun on this day, since it is believed to bring good luck and fortune. If you are planning to celebrate this festival by eating some food items, then you should consider doing so based on your zodiac signs.

Read below to find out food items that you should consider eating based on your zodiac sign.

Aries:

Aries should consider adding some jaggery to their meal since it's believed that doing so will bring a lot of good luck.

Taurus:

When it comes to Taurus, they should consider eating and donating sesame on Makar Sankranti, since that'll bring them good fortune and will act as a bit of good luck for them.

Gemini:

Consuming moong dal khichdi brings a lot of fortune for Geminis on Makar Sankranti. Geminis should also consider preparing khichdi at home and feeding to others for some good thing on Sankranti.

Cancer:

Cancerians should eat or donate til based food items like ladoos and chikkis on Sankranti since it brings a lot of good luck. It is believed that it retains the sweetness in your life.

Leo:

Leo is the sun sign. Hence, you should consider adding peanuts to your meal this Sankranti, since it is believed to bring a lot of prosperity for Leos.

Virgo:

Virgos should consider eating Sarson ka saag and Makki ki roti on Sankranti since that acts as a great way to begin the new year.

Libra:

Librans should eat and distribute peda and rice. Eating and distributing these will bring good luck and is great for a prosperous beginning for Librans.

Scorpio:

Scorpios, which is ruled by Mars, should begin their day by eating or distributing red coloured foods like masoor dal and jaggery.

Sagittarius:

Sagis should eat sarson ka saag, Makki ki roti and khichdi since that can bring lots of good luck to them.

Capricorn:

Capris should eat and distribute food items that'll be made with urad dal, rice and jaggery so that they can get some blessings of the lord of Sun on this day.

Aquarius:

Eating and distributing Kala chana and rice is considered auspicious for Aquarius and they should consider doing this on Sankranti.

Pisces:

Chana dal khichdi and til are great for them. They can eat or distribute these foods and good luck will follow.

We wish you all Happy Makar Sankranti 2020!

Credits :TOI

