Makar Sankranti 2020: Here’s how you can use stickers on WhatsApp to wish Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is knocking on the door. Are you ready to wish your loved ones? Learn how to download Makar Sankranti stickers on WhatsApp to wish your dear ones before anyone. Check it out.

WhatsApp introduced its stickers feature last year and since then its popularity has not faded out for a single moment. Along with the normal usage of stickers to make conversation fun, people are also using these to wish their friends and families on festivals. As we are heading towards Makar Sankranti on January 15, 2020, check out the Makar Sankranti stickers to wish our dear ones on that day. WhatsApp has come up with the Makar Sankranti stickers on its app. If you still don't know how to download them, then read on to learn how to download the WhatsApp stickers for Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2020 Stickers for Android Users:

Step 1- Open the WhatsApp and click on the smiley option to access the stickers. The stickers option is right after the GIF option.

Step 2- Tap on the stickers icon to open the sticker store. Then, scroll down the page to find the 'Get more Stickers' option to download the Makar Sankranti stickers pack.

Step 3- Click on the 'Get more Stickers' option and it will take you to Google Play Store. You can find different sticker apps there, from which you can download the Makar Sankranti sticker app.

Step 4- After downloading the app, open it, and tap on the 'Add to WhatsApp' option to operate it from there.

Step 5- Once the process is done, you can send the stickers from WhatsApp.

Makar Sankranti 2020 Stickers for iPhone users

iPhone does not allow its users to download any sticker apps from the App Store. So, here’s what you can do:

Step 1- If you receive any Makar Sankranti sticker, then mark that as your favourite. Press on the sticker and tap on the Star option to mark it as your favourite.

Step 2- Once you have marked the sticker as your favourite, you can share it with your contacts.

Step 3- You have to go to the sticker option, which is in the text bar. There you will find a star icon, where all your favourite stickers will be saved.

So, you can now wish Makar Sankranti to all your dear ones with these fun Sankranti stickers.

Credits :TOI

