Mallika Dua says father Vinod Dua’s health ‘beyond critical’, dismisses veteran journalist’s death rumours

Veteran Hindi journalist & writer Vinod Dua is admitted to the ICU. Vinod Dua’s daughter, and actor-comedian Mallika Dua took to her Instagram space and shared an update about his health, while dismissing rumours of his death. Sharing that her father’s health condition is ‘beyond critical’, Mallika requested netizens to not spread misinformation.

Earlier today, Mallika took to Instagram stories and shared updates about her father’s health, who is currently in the ICU. She further said that she will share all official updates related to him, and not Twitter, referring to the rumours about his passing away. Mallika wrote, “My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible.”

Mallika further added, “Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU, fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation, please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter."



Veteran journalist Vinod Dua had been hospitalized earlier this year after he and his wife, radiologist Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua tested Covid positive. However, the latter passed away in June after a prolonged battle with Covid. Ever since then, Vinod Dua’s health has been suffering and the Doordarshan and NDTV journalist has been in and out of hospitals several times.

