Man applies sanitiser all over his body like a lotion amid pandemic; See viral video

As the COVID 19 pandemic continue to impact lives, an elderly man’s video of applying sanitiser like a lotion to keep the virus at bay is taking the internet by a storm.

Ever since the COVID 19 pandemic has hit the nation, there has been panic like situation across India. After all, this deadly virus has claimed lakhs of lives so far. Needless to say, it has been the time when masks and sanitisers have become our permanent companion and as a shield against the deadly virus. Everyone is, undoubtedly, taking all the necessary precautions to keep COVID 19 at bay and this has led to frequent use of sanitisers. However, an elderly man recently made the headlines after he was seen rubbing the sanitiser to his entire body.

Yes! You read it right. In the video, which is going viral on social media, this elderly man was seen sitting in a hall with other people. Soon after he was offered the sanitiser to disinfect his hands, he went on to rub it all over his body like a lotion. This video was shared on micro-blogging site Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma with a caption in Hindi, “Iska Corona baal bhi baka nhi kar sakta. Par mask niche nahi karna tha chacha. (Corona won’t even dare to touch him. But, uncle you shouldn’t have pulled your mask down)”.

Take a look at this viral video:

Meanwhile, COVID 19 vaccination has also been emerged as essential weapon against the deadly virus and the government has urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This isn’t all. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured free vaccines to states for everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21.

