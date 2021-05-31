Man gets ‘rare opportunity’ to fly solo from Mumbai to Dubai on a 360 seater flight for Rs 18K; Here’s why

A businessman, who was flying from Mumbai to Dubai, never would have thought that his journey will end up making the headlines.

The world is full of surprises and there are no second thoughts about it. Life can take a different turn at any point of time and that’s what makes it unpredictable and exciting. Interestingly, life opened a box of surprise for a businessman named Bhavesh Javeri recently after a got a rare and unbelievable opportunity to fly solo on a 360 seater flight. This happened after he had booked a ticket from Mumbai to Dubai. While the ticket cost him just Rs 18 thousand, little did he know that he will be the only passenger on the 360 seater Boeing 777 aircraft.

Javeri went to share the video of this amazing experience on the social networking site Twitter. In the video, he stated, “I’m normally not the person who takes videos but today I felt special because I think I’m the only passenger on Emirates flight to Dubai from Mumbai.” The video featured Javeri being escorted by the airline staff. This isn’t all. The pilot also came to have a quick chat with him and also gave Javeri a tour of the flight. Javeri captioned the image as, “The rare opportunity of being the only passenger on Ek501 to Dubai from Mumbai. Felt like I was chartering Boeing 777-300 which could carry up to 360 passengers just for myself.”

Talking about his experience, Javeri told TOI, “I have flown so much, but this is the best flight ever. I was elated. I had flown a charter flight from Dubai to Mumbai last June with nine passengers on a 14-seater aircraft. But it was nowhere close to this money-can't-buy experience.”

