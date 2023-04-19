Man holds placard reading 'looking For 2 BHK In Indiranagar' at CSK VS RCB match; Netizens have a field day

Be it India or any other country, people follow the game of cricket religiously. They walk the extra mile to support their favourite teams. Currently, the Indian Premier League is going on and it has taken the country by storm. Fans go gaga to watch the cricketers on the ground. The IPL matches keep taking place in different states of India and ardent cricket fans end up watching them in the stadium to cheer for their favourite player. Not only this, fans make creative placards to grab everyone's attention. Recently, during the Chennai Super Kings VS Royal Challengers Bangalore match, a fan's picture from the stadium went viral.

Fan's pic goes viral during CSK VS RCB match

On Monday, MS Dhoni's team CSK played against Virat Kohli's RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The excitement amongst the fans was sky-high as the legends were playing against each other. But thanks to the cameraman, a fan managed to steal the thunder during the match. He was seen holding a placard while watching the match. His placard read, "Looking For 2 BHK In Indiranagar." In no time, the picture grabbed everyone's attention and netizens turned it into hilarious memes. A Twitter user shared his picture and wrote, "Could've asked Kolhi to marry us, but right now, priorities :"

People were seen dropping funny comments on the post. A real estate firm commented, "Tera dhyan kidhar hai, tera hero idhar hai." Another user commented, "Peak Bangalore moment."

Meanwhile, CSK beat RCB and won the match on Monday by 8 runs. Fans were thrilled to watch Dhoni slay like a king on field.