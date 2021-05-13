Man loses unborn child, wife to COVID 19; Shares his wife’s last video: I pray no one goes through this

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, a heartwrenching video is circulating on social media which shows a pregnant woman explaining her battle with the virus. Take a look.

The Covid-19 crisis has created havoc in India. Thousands of new cases are recorded every single day across the country. Due to the spike in cases, India’s medical system has been overburdened and patients are awaiting adequate health care facilities. Amid these trying times, people have been using their social media platforms to amplify requests for resources and spread words of positivity for those in need. Now, a heart-wrenching video of a Coronavirus patient has surfaced on social media.

Instagram user Ravish Chawla took to his Twitter handle to share his wife’s last message. In the video, the lady can be heard talking about how serious the pandemic situation is and must not be taken lightly. Dipika, who was also a doctor by profession, passed away on April 26 after recording her message on April 17. In the emotional clip, Dipika visibly struggles to talk properly and emphasizes the gravity of the saddening situation. After her untimely demise, Ravish uploaded the video and captioned it, “I lost my pregnant wife and our unborn child to covid She breathed her last on 26/4/21 and our unborn child a day earlier. She got covid positive on 11/4 and even during her suffering she had made the above video on 17/4 warning others not to take this covid lightly."

Take a look:

She was completely devoted to motherhood and went to heavens with our unborn child to take care of him and left our 3.5 year child to me. Happy Mother's Day Dipika. pic.twitter.com/k2qnuwqWZl — Ravish Chawla (@ravish_chawla) May 9, 2021

Ravish also posted a picture of his wife sitting with their son. He wrote, "She was completely devoted to motherhood and went to heavens with our unborn child to take care of him and left our 3.5-year child to me. Happy Mother's Day Dipika."

