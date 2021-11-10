Man who gave rape threats to Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika, gets arrested

Mumbai Police today arrested one Ramnagesh Alibathini from Hyderabad over online rape threats to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 10-months-old daughter, Vamika. The 23-year-old man was arrested by a special team of the Mumbai police. Ramnagesh, who is being brought to Mumbai from Hyderabad, is reportedly an engineer, who is said to have worked with a food delivery app in the past.

For the unversed, the Indian Cricket Team was being mercilessly trolled after it lost several matches in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup in Dubai. On October 24th, India lost against Pakistan and trolls started abusing cricketer Mohammed Shami over his religion. Captain Virat Kohli took a stand against this and released a strongly-worded statement in support of his fellow teammate on his social media platforms. Following this, angry trolls started coming for Virat and Anushka’s baby daughter. Among many was a horrific rape threat from a Twitter user.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) soon sent a notice to Delhi Police requesting immediate action. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Twitter wrote, “DCW has issued a notice to police over a threat made on Twitter to rape Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. Our chairperson Swati Maliwal has called this ‘shameful,’ and called for immediate arrest of the accused.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also spoke out in support of the Indian skipper. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rahul wrote, "Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team.”

