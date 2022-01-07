Mandatory 7 day quarantine for all international passengers landing in India amid rise in COVID 19 cases

The significant rise in COVID 19 in India has become a major point of concern. The nation has crossed the mark of one lakh new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours wherein Maharashtra and Delhi have been recording the highest number of cases every day. Given the gravity of the situation, the authorities have been taking stringent steps to curb the rise in COVID 19 cases. Amid this, new rules have been announced for the international passengers landing in India wherein 7 days of quarantine is mandatory for them.

As per the new rules that all the passengers will be required to fill a self declaration form and show it to the airport staff. They will also have to go through thermal screening and will also have to submit a sample for post arrival COVID 19 test. If the passengers turn out to be symptomatic or positive, he/she will be isolated and will be immediately taken to medical facility. If they are asymptomatic, they will have to be in home quarantine for 7 days and undertake an RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India. This isn’t all. The test reports shall be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal on the 8th day. To note, the rules are applicable to international travellers arriving through seaports/land port.

Meanwhile, several states have issued an advisory to curb the rising cases of COVID 19. Amid this, the national capital is witnessing night curfew and will be having a weekend curfew starting 10 pm every Friday and it will last till Monday morning till 5 am.