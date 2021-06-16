Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man 2’ character Srikant used as a meme to propagate COVID 19 awareness

Since The Family Man 2's release, netizens have been having a field day. This time, they have used Srikant Tiwari for spreading awareness about COVID-19.

‘The Family Man 2’ starring Manoj Bajpayee premiered on June 4. The web series has earned positive reviews from the public and critics. The hit web series paved way for numerous memes and jokes. Lately, the police departments throughout the nation have been using memes based on ‘The Family Man 2’ to spread the awareness of COVID-19 among people. The Government of India’s official Twitter handle for Covid-19 updates used Srikant Tiwari’s meme for putting forward important messages concerned with public health.

The latest meme shows Srikant Tiwari wearing a face mask with the caption, “Even after getting both the doses, Srikant wears a mask and maintains physical distance.” Through this meme, the government wants people to follow the basic protocols even after getting both the doses of the vaccine. Earlier a meme went viral of the character Chellam Sir from the web series. UP Police used a scene from the series where in Chellam Sir disconnects Srikant’s call, the authorities changed it to a spoof where in a person calls Chellam Sir telling him about a lottery he won Chellam Sir immediately disconnects the call, UP police wrote the message, “Every ‘Family Man’ should safeguard their hard earned money from scamsters ! #ChellamSir is a ‘man for all seasons’.Even Sri ‘Can’t ’!”

Take a look at the memes:

‘The Family Man 2’ was very well received by the people, which wasn’t expected by the lead cast Manoj who took to his Instagram and shared a message for everyone. The actor wrote, “Don’t know what and how many words will describe as to how much thankful I am feeling to Almighty and the audience for the massive response to”. The latest season of the franchise casts Manoj Bajpayee opposite Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar.

