Mary Kom: 7 powerful statements from the Indian Olympic boxer

Mary Kom has had quite the journey of emerging as the best Indian boxer and while she has come a long way, here are 7 statements from the sportswoman that will hit you where it matters.

Indian boxer and Member of Parliament, Mary Kom has come under the public scanner once again, this time, for breaking the mandatory quarantine protocol as she recently visited President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. For those who don’t know, Mary Kom returned to India on March 13 from Jordan, where she was a part of the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers along with other members of the Indian Boxing team. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare throughout the world, the entire Boxing team was advised to be in self-isolation for 14 days as per the directions from the Boxing Federation of India in order to slow the spread. The Centers for disease control and prevention has also laid down certain measures in order to keep a check and keep people safe from the symptoms of COVID 19. In fact, the Rajya Sabha member confirmed the visit to President for breakfast and said, “I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President's event and did not meet Dushyant or shake hands with. My quarantine after Jordan ends but I'm going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days.”

With so much happening throughout the world, the sportsperson has in fact, also made us proud of not just her achievements, but also the so many things she has said. In fact, Mary Kom also has a Bollywood film directed by Omung Kumar that goes by the same name and stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her journey started with a struggle but now, given the platform she stands strong at, she is trying to make a difference with her words, and her initiatives. Right from touching upon topics of discrimination to dreams and so many other meaningful things, here are 7 powerful statements from the boxer:

1. I expect racial discrimination to reduce as our people win medals for the country.

2. People used to say that boxing is for men and not for women and I thought I will show them someday. I promised myself and I proved myself.

3. Everyone is scared and asking me questions if I am going to quit. I want to tell that don’t worry, I am not retiring and will continue,

4. The world today is full of distractions in almost every form and if you fail to notice and overcome them, you will end up nowhere or somewhere less preferred.

5. A country like India has a lot of potential. I end with the hope that we will build on that. My life is my message: Nothing is impossible.

6. Never buy gold, simply earn it.

Credits :Youtube

