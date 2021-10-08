Mary Kom is all smiles as she poses with Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra has been all over the news ever since he has won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He was the only athlete to have strike gold for India and the nation couldn’t stop beaming with pride. Ever since then, the young athlete has been winning hearts with his achievements and swag and is basking in the love coming his way. And now, Neeraj is once again making the headlines and this time for his meeting with boxing champion Mary Kom.

The pic was shared by the boxing champion on social media. In the pic, which appeared to be clicked at the airport, May was seen donning a black suit and was all smiles as she posed with Neeraj who looked dapper in his grey t-shirt with a bull on it. Mary had captioned the image as “With a good boy @neeraj____chopra”. The pic went viral in no time and the netizens couldn’t stop hailing the two legends in one frame. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Two champions in one frame”. Another one commented, “Such an overwhelming picture...Both the prides of our nation together in a frame”.

Check out Mary Kom’s post: