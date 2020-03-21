Mary Kom Controversy: Here’s everything about boxer’s tiff with Nikhat Zareen over Olympic Qualifiers trails

Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen got into a controversy after the latter demanded a fair chance against the six-time world champion in Olympic Qualifiers trails.

Mary Kom has been hitting the headlines ever since reports of her breaking the mandatory quarantine period to meet President Ram Nath Kovind for a breakfast surfaced. The ace boxer, who was in Jordan for Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers, had returned to India on March 13 and was directed to self quarantine for 14 days to keep coronavirus spread at bay. However, Mary defied the protocol and had a breakfast meeting with President Kovind and other Members of Parliament. While the renowned boxer has sparked controversy for her negligence, this isn’t the first time Mary made the headlines for the wrong reasons.

To recall, the ace boxer got into a tiff with boxer Nikhat Zareen after the latter challenged her Mary’s selection in Wuhan Olympics post a statement from BFI president Ajay Singh. Singh made a statement about nominating the medal winners (including Mary and Lovlina) automatically for Wuhan Olympic qualifiers. Although BFI contradicted Singh’s statement and clarified that the gold and the silver medallist at World Championship 2019 in women’s category would qualify, his statement did spark a controversy. Nikhat wrote a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding a fair chance and a trial. Although Rijiju didn’t interfere in the selection procedure, Nikhat’s words didn’t go down well with Mary. In fact, in an interview with Republic TV she even ended up saying, “Who is Nikhat Zareen, I don’t know her.”

However, after some war of words, Nikhat and Mary had a face-off a selection trial for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the latter went on to secure her spot in the Indian contingent for the Olympic qualifiers. While the months-long controversy came to an end, Nikhat alleged that Mary had used cuss words at her during the game. On the other hand, Mary too walked off without shaking hands with Nikhat after the results were declared. But with Nikhat getting her ‘fair chance’ against Mary, looks like she didn’t have anything to complain about.

Credits :Quint

