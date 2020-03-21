Mary Kom defies quarantine protocol for meeting President Ram Nath Kovind amid Coronavirus outbreak

Amid Coronavirus outbreak in India, Mary Kom made headlines after she broke the mandatory quarantine protocol to meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

A day after singer Kanika Kapoor sparked a controversy for partying in Lucknow despite having symptoms of the novel coronavirus, renowned boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom has invited herself similar trouble after she broke mandatory quarantine protocol for a meeting President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to media reports, world champion boxer had attended a breakfast hosted by President Kovind on March 18 this year. To note, Mary, who had recently returned from Jordan, who was supposed to be in quarantine for two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

For the uninitiated, Mary along with Indian Boxing Team was in Jordan for the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers and returned home on March 13. The team was advised to be in self-isolation for 14 days as per the directions of the Boxing Federation of India given the COVID 19 scare. However, the defied the mandatory protocol and went for the breakfast meeting with President Kovind which also had BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh in presence. In fact, Mary was seen with other Member of Parliaments in one of the pictures shared by the official Twitter handle of President of India.

Confirming the news of attending the breakfast with President Kovind, Mary asserted, “I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President's event and did not meet Dushyant or shake hands with. My quarantine after Jordan ends but I'm going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days.”

Reportedly, President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to undergo coronavirus test as he was also in contact with Dushyant Singh who had attended a party with coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor. Meanwhile, Singh has self isolated himself to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

