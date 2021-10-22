Massive fire at 60 storey residential building in Mumbai's Parel, 1 reported dead

On Friday afternoon, a level-3 fire broke out at a multi-storey residential structure near the Lalbaug neighbourhood of Parel in South Mumbai. A 30-year-old man succumbed to injuries in the fire, the news agency ANI quoted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. The report further stated that the man jumped from the 19th floor of the building. The deceased has been identified as Arun Tiwari.

The level three fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon the Mumbai Fire Department. Around 12 firefighter units were on the scene attempting to control the flames. ANI shared several pictures from the spot. Soon after the tragedy, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other top district officials arrived on the scene to monitor the rescue operation.

"The Fire and Rescue department reached the spot as soon as they received the news about the incident. So many people have been rescued and the efforts are still on. One man jumped off the building in panic. We can't say that the fire fighting team failed in this. Please don't spread rumours," NDTV quoted Ms Pednekar

Senior Mumbai civic body official Iqbal Chahal said that fire has been "doused and one casualty has been reported so far."

Iqbal Chahal said, "Officials from our fire department reached here around 11.55 am. The fire had reached the 20th floor by that time. The fire has been doused now but officials are still there to ensure that the fire doesn't erupt again.”

