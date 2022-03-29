Massive fire breaks out at Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF choppers deployed to put out blaze

A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday. Reportedly, over 200 people and two Indian Air Force choppers were deployed to control the wildfire spread over 9 sq km. Two Mi 17 V5 helicopters are at the service to undertake Bambi Bucket operations and the fire fighting operations.

“At the behest of Alwar Dist admin to help control spread of fire over large areas of Sariska Tiger Reserve, IAF has deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters to undertake Bambi Bucket operations. Fire Fighting Operations are underway since early morning today,” ANI quoted IAF.

Sudarshan Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Alwar told ANI that nine square km of area is up in the flames. "We were informed about the fire two days ago. We took the help of locals to control the fire. 9 square km of area is up in the flames as of now. We are trying to restrict the fire so that it doesn't engulf the valley. Damage will be ascertained once the fire is doused," told the divisional forest officer.

Sunita Pankaj, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Alwar informed that as the fire was massive, the efforts of locals in extinguishing it wasn’t enough. Therefore, the fire department in Jaipur was intimated and they deployed two choppers from Delhi to carry out the firefighting operations. The officer further added that areas having tigers and populations are their priority. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, said a forest official.

