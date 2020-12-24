Matka queen and sister were planned to be killed at nephew’s wedding: Report

Matka queen Jaya Chheda and sister Asha were supposed to get murder by five persons including late matka king Suresh Bhagat’s elder brother Vinod.

The Mumbai police have arrested two of the five persons for allegedly planning to murder Jaya Chheda, who runs one of the biggest Matka gambling networks in the country and her sister Asha. According to the Times of India report, the cops, who are part of the probe, have said the sisters would have shot dead at Asha’s son’s wedding reception in Chembur on December 10. The late Matka king Suresh Bhagat’s elder brother Vinod Bhagat, along with four others, arrested by the Mumbai crime branch and were remanded to police custody till December 28 for plotting to murder the sisters.

The police have recovered two country-made revolvers and six cartridges, and Jaya’s photograph from the five men who plotted to kill the sisters. Apart from Vinod, the other four men included Mohammed Javed Ansari (41), Ramvir Sharma (39), Mohammed Shabbir Darji (31) and Maqsood Qureshi (35). A police officer said that Vinod wanted to take revenge for his brother’s murder in 2008 and thus, he wanted to kill Jaya. “But the plan to kill even her elder sister compelled us to believe the motive could be more than revenge. The arrested accused told us they would get Rs 30 lakh for each killing,’’ added the officer.

Jaya is the prime accused in 2008 seven murders, including her husband Suresh and now she is out on bail on medical grounds. Jaya had been convicted to life imprisonment and her sister Asha was also arrested by the crime branch in 2011.

Now, the two accused told the police that they did two recees of Jaya and Asha’s houses in Ghatkopar. “But the main shooter, Maqsood Qureshi, could not make it to the spot for some personal reason and the plan was dropped at the last moment. Javed and Shabbir were at the reception and even had food,’’ said the investigating officer Nandkumar Gopale.

Also Read: Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold wave alert for North India; Know temperature in Delhi & other cities

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×