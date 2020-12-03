MDH spices owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati passes away at 98; Twitter remembers him with the iconic tagline

MDH spices owner and face 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati is no more. He was reportedly hospitalised for weeks before he passed away this morning.

The renowned owner of MDH Masala brand "Mahashay" Dharampal Gulati has passed away. Popularly known as the grand old man of spices, Gulati was 98. NDTV reports Gulati was hospitalised in New Delhi for weeks before he passed away early this morning. The cause of his death has been reported as cardiac arrest. Apart from being the face of the brand, Gulati was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award last year. Following the news of his demise, words MDH MDH has begun trending on Twitter.

Several social media users took to Twitter to mourn his loss by chanting the iconic tagline of the brand, "Asli masale sach sach MDH MDH." A number of online users shared their memory of watching the ad as children while others revisited the ad and shared videos featuring him. Check out a few Twitter reactions below:

"..Pav Bhaji-Paani Puri-Chaat masala, Asli masaale sach-sach, MDH! MDH!" You'll always remain in our hearts and will always miss you!#DharampalGulati — Deepanshu (@thedeepanshu_) December 3, 2020

"Asli Masale Sach Sach, MDH, MDH." I'll always remember this song Because of MDH Chacha — Mooblooby (@MalayVashi10) December 3, 2020

You can't complete Asli Masale Sach sach without singing MDH .. MDH .. ! #RIPDharampalGulati You created a wave like never before ! — Arpita Sharma (@ArpitaSharmaaa) December 3, 2020

mdh uncle is no more i will be found curled up in my room vibing to ‘asli masale sach sach mdh mdh’ (2016 remaster) — aditya (@espangalo) December 3, 2020

Teacher what is " Truth " ? Explain it in single line .

Me : Asli masale sach sach MDH MDH .#RIP #DharampalGulati ji pic.twitter.com/7ysHfR0sri — Abhi ke Abhi (@mard_tweetwala) December 3, 2020

