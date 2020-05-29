Meerut couple name their newborn twins Quarantine & Sanitizer; Says it's the best names amid coronavirus

A couple in Meerut, who recently welcomed twins amid the coronavirus pandemic, have made it to the headlines for naming their newborn twins, Quarantine and Sanitizer. Read below to know why the couple gave such unique names to their babies.

It's been a rough couple of months for the world due to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the globe claiming lives. In India, as per The Times of India, there have been 1.6 lakh positive cases with the loss of 4,531 lives. Moreover, India is now #9 with the highest COVID-19 cases. The country is on lockdown mode as the government decides it's next plan of action to combat the disease. This doesn't mean that life is slowing down for people, regardless of the harsh reality.

We say this because babies are still being born every day, couples are breaking up or even quarantining together and so forth. Speaking of babies, ANI reported an interesting story of a Meerut couple, who recently welcomed newborn twins, decided to give their babies unique names related to the coronavirus. They named their twins' Quarantine and Sanitizer and yes, we are not even joking! Moreover, the reasoning for the name was said to be because both tools are important to fight COVID-19.

"These two names - Quarantine and Sanitizer - are related to the security of the humans from coronavirus, which is why we have named our boys so. I was also tested for coronavirus before delivery," the mother, Venu shared with ANI while the father, Dharmendra added, "Both give us protection. So, this feeling of security should remain lifelong. These are the best names that we could found for our children."

The couple already has a teenage daughter who they had named Mani.

