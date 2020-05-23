Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma’s cover of Iron Maiden song goes viral on social media; Netizens call him 'legend'

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has won hearts after he played the song Wasted Years on his electric guitar.

The coronavirus outbreak in India has got our government on their toes and our ministers have been putting in all the efforts to curtail the spread of this highly contagious virus. While the entire country is battling a state of anxiety, Meghalaya hasn’t been able to escape this crisis as well. Interestingly, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been working hard to save his people from COVID 19 and there aren’t any second thoughts about it. Amid this intense situation, Sangma recently grabbed the attention after he shared a beautiful video of himself on social media.

In the video, the Meghalaya Chief Minister was seen playing the cover version of an Iron Maiden song Wasted Years on his electric guitar after a hectic Assembly session. He was thoroughly enjoying the guitar session in the video. Sangma captioned the video as, “After a hectic 3 day Assembly session … unwinding with some iron maiden stuff … It’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes …” Ever since Sangma shared the video, it has garnered over 35 thousand videos and the netizens have been going all gaga over this super talented politician. One of the Instagram followers wrote, “This is too good Sir Refreshing!” The other commented, “Haha legend.” “My gosh!!! Multi talented Chief Minister ever,” another comment on Cornard Sangma read.

Take a look at CM Sangma’s video playing the Iron Maiden song:

For the uninitiated, Wasted Years happens to be Iron Maiden’s fourteenth single released from their sixth studio album, Somewhere in Time in 1986.

