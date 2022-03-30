Meghalaya’s root bridges included in UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites

Living root bridges, which are found in over 70 villages in the state of Meghalaya have been included in the tentative list of World Heritage Sites of the UNESCO. According to IndiaTimes, these root bridges highlight the socio-cultural, social, and botanical links between people and nature. They are locally known as "Jingkieng Jri" and are mostly in the East Khasi Hills district and West Jaintia Hills district of the mountainous state. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed about the proud news on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote, “Delighted to share that “Jingkieng Jri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes of Meghalaya” has been included in the @UNESCO World Heritage Site tentative list.” He added, “I congratulate all community members and stakeholders in this ongoing journey.”

Meghalaya’s Forest and Environment Minister James K. Sangma in a series of tweets said: “I am thrilled to announce that our "Jingkieng Jri : Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes of Meghalaya" has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site tentative list.”

According to the reports, the villagers in Meghalaya grow the living root bridges by training the 'ficus elastica' tree on both sides of the water bodies. They do it over a period of about 10 to 15 years where the roots form the bridge. At present, there are about 100 known living root bridges spread across 72 villages in the state. Some bridges are as long as 100 feet and can take loads of more than 50 people. The conventional practice of preserving these groves is known as ‘Law Kyntang’.

