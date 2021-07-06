Memes galore on Twitter as CBSE announces double board exams for Class 10, 12's 2021-2022 batch

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, CBSE has announced a new assessment plan for 2021-2022 batch of Class 10 and 12. Amid this announcement, confused students took to social media to share hilarious memes.

CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 have been in jeopardy for the past year amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Now, on Monday, CBSE announced a new assessment scheme for the batch of 2021-2022 of class 10 and class 12 and it has left students confused. Amid the confusion that has been triggered by the new assessment scene of 'double board' exams in 2 terms, students and parents have taken to Twitter to share hilarious memes on their situation.

As per the new assessment scheme, Board exams for the 10th and 12th will be held in two terms with 50 per cent of the syllabus in each term. The term-end exams will be of 90 minutes duration and CBSE will send the set question paper along with the marking scheme to the schools that will conduct the exam under external examiner's supervision. Both Term 1 and Term 2 marks will be clubbed for the total score. Term 1 exams will take place in November-December while second term ones will happen in March-April. These scary 'double board' exams have triggered a meme fest on social media.

While some are confused about the assessment scheme, others are worried about the ongoing pandemic. Many have shared the take of those students who have already passed out from classes 10 and 12 in the previous year amid no board exams.

Me after watching new pattern of #CBSE for board's. pic.twitter.com/HLJBPeDn7X — Akshaj Soni (@akshaj_soni_) July 6, 2021

After knowing that Board exams would be in MCQ form with 50%syllabus! #CBSE #BoardExams

Le me: pic.twitter.com/7uWIYMUL7G — Sarwar Nagpal (@NagpalSarwar) July 6, 2021

After analysing CBSE board Assessment scheme!! #CBSE

Le students: pic.twitter.com/9SMlCP2GXP — Sarwar Nagpal (@NagpalSarwar) July 6, 2021

#CBSE announced double examination for 10th & 12th 2021-2022 batch .

le 2020-2021 students : pic.twitter.com/pXMtXMpuW8 — Akriti (@clingysoul__) July 6, 2021

Frustrated me after getting news from #CBSE that question will me MCQs only :- pic.twitter.com/0ZO0co10Ky — Madhur Anand (@MadhurAnand10) July 6, 2021

Me thinking of Cancellation of Exam

And #CBSE announced 2 terms exam

Me rn : pic.twitter.com/s70nPDnHPp — Vipin (@cuppy_vanilla_) July 6, 2021

Me and the Bois copying Cash Flow MCQs in boards with hand cricket signs#CBSE pic.twitter.com/9MKANvvA0X — UjanSarkar (@SarkarUjan) July 5, 2021

Earlier, during the year, the Supreme Court had asked CBSE to come up with an evaluation criteria for class 12 students. The board came up with a plan where scores of the last 3 years of a student or performance in class 10 would become a criteria to give marks. It was then presented to the SC. The result will reportedly be out by the end of July.

