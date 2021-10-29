'Mere Favourite toh aap hi hai': Little fangirl tells India's Golden boy Neeraj Chopra; Video goes viral

One of the most loved sports stars of India, Neeraj Chopra has managed to become an idol for millions of aspiring sportspersons in the country after his Golden stint at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Javelin Throw. The athlete has been getting a lot of love from across the nation and well, recently, an example of it was seen at Panipat Sports Stadium when Neeraj visited there and bumped into a little fan girl. The video of his interaction with the little girl went viral on social media.

IPS Pankaj Nain took to Twitter to share the video of Neeraj's interaction with the little girl who was completely in awe of the Olympic gold medalist. In the video, Neeraj is seen telling the girl to google an athlete's name and find out more about him. However, the little girl can be seen telling him that he is her favourite. Hearing that he is her favourite, Neeraj smiled and posed with the girl for a photo. The video went viral on social media in no time.

Take a look:

हमारे favourite तो आप ही हो @Neeraj_chopra1

Look at the simplicity of this man, interacting with kids at Panipat Sports Stadium today .

Way to go Champion @dsya_haryana pic.twitter.com/eKcjRjeDLI — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) October 27, 2021

Many fans showered love on Neeraj and the little girl in the video. A fan wrote, "I just love about the way he treat with children no show off in front of camera just treat like true gentle man." Another wrote, "Wonderful! With such simplicity, you connect always!" Another wrote, "He is a genuine man .... love from me."

The video received a lot of comments from fans Neeraj and has over 22.6K views on Twitter. What do you think about the sweet moment? Tell us in the comment section.

Also Read|Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra fulfils his dream of taking parents on their first flight