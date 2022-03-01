Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain passes away at 26

In an unfortunate incident, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella’s son Zain has passed away. He passed away in the morning and was 26. It is reported that he had been born with cerebral palsy. The news was shared by the software maker. He has mailed his executive staff and asked them to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately. The couple suffered a personal loss on February 28 as mentioned in the statement issued by the company.

Nadella took the CEO role in 2014 and since then has been focussing on designing products to better serve users with disabilities. In a 2017 blog post, the Microsoft Chief shared his experience of his son's birth and upbringing, and how it had impacted him. He had written, “Becoming a father of a son with special needs was the turning point in my life that has shaped who I am today. It has helped me better understand the journey of people with disabilities. It has shaped my personal passion for and philosophy of connecting new ideas to empathy for others. And it is why I am deeply committed to pushing the bounds on what love and compassion combined with human ingenuity and passion to have impact can accomplish with my colleagues at Microsoft.”

CEO of Children’s Hospital where Nadella's son had received most of his treatment also wrote, “Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him.”

