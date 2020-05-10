  1. Home
Mild earthquake strikes Delhi and adjoining areas; no casualty reported

As per reports, it was a low-intensity earthquake and no casualty or loss of life was reported.
8254 reads Mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 02:36 pm
India,Earthquake tremorsMild earthquake strikes Delhi and adjoining areas; no casualty reported
The national capital, Delhi, and regions around Delhi witnessed mild tremors on Sunday afternoon. According to National Center for Seismology, earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Delhi. It was a low-intensity earthquake and no casualty or loss of life was reported. 

As per an NDTV report, there were no immediate reports of any damage to property. This is the third low-intensity earthquake in the national capital in recent times. News agency PTI reported that the quake occured around 1:45 pm at a depth of five kilometres. However, Delhi netizens took to Twitter on Sunday to share pictures and videos of the light rain that took place in the national capital. 

Credits :ANI/Getty Images

