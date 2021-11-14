Mild tremors shake Vizag and other parts of Andhra Pradesh, people rush out of their homes

Mild tremors were reported in most parts of Visakhapatnam today morning. Residents were reported to be running out of their homes. As mentioned in various portals, people staying in high-rise buildings and apartments rushed out of their homes in Sagar Nagar, MVP Colony, Peda Waltair, One Town, Akkayyapalem, Kancharapalem, NAD, Gajuwaka, and Vepsginta. The National Center for Seismology mentioned that it was an earthquake of magnitude 1.8. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) also tweeted asking people to take precautionary steps.

The tremors were reportedly felt at 7:13 am. The GVMC tweeted, “Dear Citizens, The tremor was felt across the city around 7.14 am today. It's requested to take precautionary steps to avoid possible earthquake impact. Please follow the below mentioned precautionary measures in case of Earthquake.” With the tweet, they also shared the list of Dos and Don'ts for the residents. Several social media users took to their Twitter handle and shared the images. 

They also tweeted that the tremors lasted for a few seconds and heard a “loud explosion-like” sound in Visakhapatnam. One of the users wrote, “Okay. What was that?! Something felt like an earthquake after a strange loud sound.”

Reportedly, mild tremors were also felt in parts of Vizag on August 24 following a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the Bay of Bengal about 250 km south-southeast off Razole and 330 km east off Ongole. This was also confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad. Tremors were also felt in parts of Northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

