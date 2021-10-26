Milestone! Maharashtra crosses 3 crore mark for fully vaccinated citizens

Maharashtra has hit another milestone today as the state has fully vaccinated over 3 crore people against COVID-19. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote, "The Good News: Maharashtra today crossed 3 crore mark for fully vaccinated people. That’s the highest in the country for those who are fully vaccinated. Our healthcare system is working to vaccinate every citizen in the State at the earliest and ensuring nobody is left behind (sic)."

“Today, Maharashtra crossed the milestone of 3 cr fully vaccinated citizens, the highest for any state in the country. It's a big feat for our healthcare system. We are also making sure to reach the goal of fully vaccinated households = fully vaccinated Maharashtra!,” ANI quoted CMO.

According to PTI, Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 1,201 new infections, taking the tally to 66,05,051, a health department official said. At 32, the fatalities on Tuesday increased by 20 compared to Monday when 12 patients died due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the lowest number of deaths in a day after April 20, 2020.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,40,060. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,370 patients also recovered which raised the number of recoveries in the state to 64,38,395. Maharashtra now has 22,981 active cases and the recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.