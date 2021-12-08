Military chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, wife crashes in Tamil Nadu

In what came as a shocking incident, a military chopper with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor area on Wednesday morning. According to media reports, he was accompanied by his wife and staff members on board at the time of the crash. While the news came as a shock to everyone, it was confirmed by the Indian Air Force which tweeted, “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident”.

The Indian Air Force stated that an inquiry has been ordered in the matter to ascertain the cause of the incident. While no information is out yet about CDS General Bipin Rawat, it is reported that the bodies recovered from the site of the crash (between Coimbatore and Sulur) have been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the chopper took off from the Air Force station in Sulur, Coimbatore and was headed to Wellington Defence Services Staff college where the Chief Defence Staff was expected to deliver a lecture.

The IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. There were 14 persons on board, including the crew: Indian Air Force https://t.co/gmpEuHF1zw — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Reportedly, the local military officers have reached the crash site and are working on retrieving the injured. According to a report published in Zee TV, locals have taken a few bodies with 80% burns to the hospital while some bodies were seen downhill in the area of the crash. The officials are putting in efforts to retrieve people and are checking their identities.