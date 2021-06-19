  1. Home
Milkha Singh passes away aged 91: Netizens mourn the loss of the Flying Sikh on social media

Indian athlete Milkha Singh passed away late Friday due to complications in Covid 19. Shortly after the news of his demise got out, netizens took to social media to mourn his loss.
985 reads Mumbai
Milkha Singh passes away aged 91: Netizens mourn the loss of the Flying Sikh on social media Milkha Singh passes away aged 91: Netizens mourn the loss of the Flying Sikh on social media
Indian athlete Milkha Singh passed away late Friday due to complications in Covid 19. Last week, his wife Nirmal Kaur took her last breath at a Mohali hospital. The former Indian Women Volleyball team captain was also battling Coronavirus. Late Milkha Singh had contracted the virus after which he was admitted to the hospital on June 3. Earlier this week, the former Indian sprinter had tested negative for the virus and was shifted from the Covid ICU to the medical ICU at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research. He had developed a fever and experienced a dip in oxygen saturation level.

"It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm. on the 18th of June 2021," Milkha Singh’s family announced in a statement. "He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days," it read.

Several reports about the former athlete’s health had been circulating on social media. Milkha Singh’s family also issued a statement after his demise. Shortly after the news of his demise got out, netizens took to social media to mourn the loss of the legendary ‘Flying Sikh’. One user wrote, “#MilkhaSingh probably wanted to be with his wife who left for heavenly abode a few days ago.” Meanwhile, another user penned, “Legend​ Never Die! They Live ln Our Heart Forever #MilkhaSingh #FlyingSikh #ripmilkhasingh.”

