Milkha Singh passes away: PM Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee mourn the legendary athlete’s demise

Milkha Singh took his last breath at the age of 91 on Friday. The former athlete passed away after a month-long battle with Coronavirus. Last week, his wife 85-year-old Nirmal Kaur, the Indian Nation Women’s Volleyball team captain, succumbed to complications related to Covid 19 at a hospital in Mohali. Several celebrities took to their social media handles to mourn his loss with heartfelt messages and photos of the late athlete.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the legendary sprinter on his official Twitter handle. On Friday, the PM called him a ‘colossal sportsperson’ and added that he inspired millions globally. "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away," PM Modi tweeted.

The PM also recalled his last conversation with Milkha Singh. Revealing that he had spoken to the late athlete only days back, the tweet continued, "I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world.”

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee also tweeted to offer condolences to the late athlete’s family. She wrote, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Milkha Singh Ji. A legendary sportsman, he will be dearly remembered. My sincere condolences to his family loved ones and fans across the world.”

