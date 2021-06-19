Milkha Singh’s son Jeev Milkha Singh pens emotional note for parents: It’s not going to be easy without you

As Milkha Singh passed away, his son Jeev Milkha Singh shared a heartfelt post along with throwback pics of his parents.

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh’s demise has sent shockwaves across the country. It was reported that Milkha Singh, who was fondly addressed as the Flying Sikh, had breathed his last on June 18 due to COVID 19 complications. For the uninitiated, Milkha Singh’s wife Nirmal Saini had also breathed her last on June 13 due to COVID 19. Needless to say, it is a difficult moment for Singh’s family. And while condolences have been pouring in from all walks of life, Milkha Singh’s son Jeev Milkha Singh also penned an emotional note for his parents.

Jeev Milkha Singh, who happens to be a renowned golfer, took to Instagram and shared some of the throwback pics of his parents. In the caption, he wrote, “The relationship between a child and their parents never changes. It doesn’t matter how old you get or where in the world you end up living or how much you have accomplished in life. The relationship remains simple, it’s one of unconditional love. As parents, you have been the strength and backbone of our family since as far as I can remember. Together, you have nurtured and supported each one of us with so much love and care, while somehow inspiring an entire nation to dream big and believe that anything is possible if you work hard and dedicate yourself.”

Furthermore, Jeev Milkha Singh wrote how hi father has touched millions of lives and also emphasised that his life will not be the same without his parents. “You have touched so many lives over the years and the impact you have made on this nation will long be remembered. Being around you has taught me how to be a better father, brother, husband and has made me into a more compassionate and empathetic human being. I love you with all of my heart mom and dad. It’s not going to be easy without you, but I know you’ll be up there, together, protecting us as you have been all our lives.”

Meanwhile, several celebs have also mourned Milkha Singh’s demise including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, etc.

